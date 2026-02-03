Turkish Tycoon Charged Over Terrorism

A Turkish tycoon was on Tuesday charged before a Mombasa court in connection with being a member of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group and other terrorism-related counts, including illegal possession of a firearm.

Osman Erdinc Elsek was arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo and charged with being a member of a terrorist group, contrary to Section 24 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Elsek was found to be a member of the Harakat Al Shabaab Mujahideen, a proscribed terrorist group.

The Turkish national was also charged with collecting information for use in the commission of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 29 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

According to the ODPP, Elsek was found in possession of a Samsung Flip 7 mobile phone, allegedly containing video recordings collected for use in the commission of a terrorist act.

“He allegedly committed the offense on January 14, 2026, at about 5.23 pm at the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) Mombasa police station,” ODPP stated.

In another count, Elsek was charged with possession of an article connected with the commission of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 30 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

He was further charged with possession of a firearm, contrary to Section 89(1) of the Penal Code.

“It is alleged that on January 12, 2026, at about 8 pm at Majengo Kanamai area in Kilifi South, Kilifi County, he was found in possession of a Glock pistol in circumstances that raised suspicion it was intended to be used in a manner prejudicial to public order,” ODPP said.

His co-accused, Gokmen Sandikci, was charged with consorting with a person in possession of a firearm, contrary to Section 89(2) of the Penal Code.

It is alleged he was found in the company of Elsek, who was claimed to be in possession of an illegal pistol.

The two are also jointly charged with allegedly assaulting Boniface Katana, causing him actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution urged the court to direct the two to provide sureties, considering that they are foreigners with no fixed abode.

The magistrate ordered Elsek to be released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount and one Kenyan contact person.

On the other hand, Sandikci was granted a Sh500,000 surety bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.