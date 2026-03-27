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Osotsi Dropped as ODM Deputy Party Leader

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi

File image of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has been removed from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader position.

Osots was kicked out of the role during the Special National Delegates Convention (NDC) held on Friday, March 27, at the Jamhuri Showground.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed explained that Osotsi was dropped after failing to secure the necessary backing to retain the influential position.

“The Senator for Vihiga has no proposer or seconder; if you don’t have a proposer and a seconder, it means you cannot secure that seat. We are going to drop him as the deputy party leader,” Junet announced.

Meanwhile, the NDC ratified Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga as the party leader after serving in an acting capacity for the past five months.

The ODM party delegates also approved Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sheriff Nassir as the deputy party leader alongside Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

Further, the delegates confirmed Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga to be the official party’s National Chairperson. She will be deputised by Otiende Amollo of Rarieda and Turkana South’s John Ariko Namoit.

Osotsi’s ouster comes as he has been actively leading the Linda Mwananchi faction alongside Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi South MP Babu Owino.

The Linda Mwanachi faction is opposed to the leadership of ODM party leader Oburu Oginga and also rejects the idea of the ODM party backing President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

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