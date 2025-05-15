Gospel Artist Ringtone Arraigned Over Alleged Ksh 50M Land Fraud in Karen

KDRTV NEWS – Karen: Controversial gospel musician Alex Nyachonga Apoko, popularly known as Ringtone, found himself on the wrong side of the law once again after being arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts alongside his co-accused, Alfred Juma Ayora. The two face serious criminal charges linked to an alleged Ksh 50 million land fraud involving a prime property in the affluent Karen suburb of Nairobi.

According to court documents, Ringtone and Ayora have been charged with three counts, including conspiracy to defraud, forgery, and perjury. The charges stem from claims that on or before February 28, 2023, the duo colluded to illegally acquire land parcel number NAIROBI/BLOCK 99/142 — a 0.1908-hectare piece of land owned by businesswoman Terresia Adhiambo Odhiambo.

The prosecution alleges that the accused falsely claimed adverse possession of the land, asserting that Ringtone had occupied the property for more than 20 years — a claim deemed not only fabricated but also legally and factually untenable. Further complicating their case, the two are accused of swearing a false affidavit before a Nairobi-based advocate, S.M. Katonya, on the same date, to back their adverse possession claim.

The courtroom drama was heightened when Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego denied Ringtone’s bail application, stating that the court would deliver a ruling on the matter on Monday. This means the artist, who is no stranger to controversy both in and outside the pulpit, will remain in custody over the weekend.

The high-stakes legal battle has stirred public attention, raising eyebrows over the growing trend of alleged fraudulent land dealings involving public figures. The case also casts a spotlight on the legal misuse of adverse possession claims, a once-obscure doctrine increasingly cited in land disputes across the country.

For Ringtone, known more for flamboyant gospel hits and public stunts than courtroom appearances, the charges mark a dramatic turn that could significantly impact his reputation and career. As the country awaits the bail ruling, eyes remain fixed on Milimani Law Courts, where one of Kenya’s most controversial gospel celebrities is fighting to prove his innocence.