(KDRTV)- Rare Osprey bird flew 6948KMs from Finland to Kenya and later died under the care of Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) veterinarians

KWS issued a statement on Monday stating that the four-year-old bird of prey known as Osprey died over the weekend at KWS-licensed Raptor Rehabilitation Center in Karen

According to the KWS, the postmortem done on the remains of the bird disclosed that the animal succumbed to long term starvation

The bird died due to “long term starvation which precipitated systemic organ failure, ” said the bird

The raptor bird was rescued in Siaya by a member of the community, Walter Oloo, who sighted it on January 20, 2020, and reported to the area KWS body

It was then produced to KWS veterinary Department in Nairobi on January 23, 202o and was later transferred to Raptor Rehabilitation center in Karen

“By the time the bird was delivered to the city, it had been severely dehydrated, weak and emaciated from the long flight and minor injuries while trapped by the fishing net,” said KWS. “It weighed 950g against the normal range of 1.3–1.8kgs of an adult osprey,” added KWS.

The KWS said that the bird was being fed and treated at the Karen center with a motive that it could be released later at the exact site it was rescued in the L. Victoria catchment area.

The origin of the bird was determined from refereeing ring on the bird’s leg that revealed details showing that the bird was ringed in Finland (Museum Zool, Helsinki Finland, M-68528))

Osprey of Pandion haliaetus also known as the sea hawk, and a fish hawk is a diurnal, fish-eating bird of prey with a cosmopolitan range

The bird is a large raptor, with more than 60 cm (24in) in length and 180 cm (71 in) across the wings