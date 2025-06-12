Over 100 Families Left Homeless as Fire Destroys Kibra

KDRTV News – Nairobi: A devastating fire wipe through Nairobi’s Kibra estate on Wednesday night, leaving over 100 families homeless and destroying numerous homes and businesses. The fire, which quickly spread, underscored the persistent challenges faced by residents and emergency services in the densely populated informal settlement.

Residents reported that firefighting efforts were severely hindered by the area’s narrow roads, which blocked fire engines from reaching the scene in time. This echoes previous incidents where emergency response has been critically delayed; in a recent fire, the first county fire engine arrived an hour late with empty tanks, and a second lacked sufficient wate. County Disaster Management Chief Officer Bramwel Simiyu has previously attributed these delays to low pressure in hydrants and public interference, where pipes are sometimes grabbed from fire engines.

The frequent fire outbreaks in Kibera are a tragic consequence of its unique urban landscape. As one of the largest informal settlements globally, Kibera is characterized by its high population density, with many residents living in crudely built shanties. The lack of formal urban planning and basic infrastructure, including proper roadways and adequate water supply systems, aggravates the spread of fires. Illegal electricity connections are also a known significant fire hazard in the area.

Kibera, originally known as ‘Kibra’ meaning ‘forest’ in Kinubi, was settled by Nubian ex-soldiers and has evolved into a place where over 70% of Nairobi’s population lives in informal settlements due to historical colonial policies that restricted African residency in urban areas. The challenges faced by Kibera’s residents, including food insecurity and lack of employment opportunities, contribute to a cycle of vulnerability. Community leaders have repeatedly appealed to authorities to provide support and facilitate land tenure for permanent homes to mitigate such disasters.

While the immediate focus is on relief for the affected families, this latest incident serves as a clear reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive urban planning, improved infrastructure, and effective disaster preparedness in Nairobi’s informal settlements. The resilience of Kibera’s inhabitants, often referred to as ‘Chocolate City’ due to the dominant brown landscape, continues to be tested by these recurring tragedies.