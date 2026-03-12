Over 1,000 Police Deployed for WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha

The state has deployed over 1000 police officers to guarantee safety during the 2026 World Rally Championship Safari Rally in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior announced it has activated a multi-agency coordination framework aimed at ensuring the safety of rally drivers, teams, spectators, and residents during the globally renowned motorsport event.

The security plan brings together several government agencies, including the National Police Service, National Transport and Safety Authority, Kenya National Highways Authority, and National Government Administration Officers, working alongside county authorities and rally organizers to ensure smooth operations throughout the event period.

“Comprehensive security, traffic management and public safety measures have been put in place ahead of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya scheduled to take place from 12th to 15th March, 2026 in Naivasha and surrounding areas,” read the statement.

The ministry noted that more than 1,000 police officers from various formations will be deployed across rally routes, designated spectator zones, and key access roads.

The officers will be responsible for maintaining security, managing crowds, and overseeing traffic control operations during the rally.

“Over 1,000 officers will be strategically stationed along rally routes, spectator areas, and key transport corridors to maintain order, manage crowds, and facilitate smooth traffic flow during the competition,” the ministry said.

The government also warned motorists and members of the public to expect temporary traffic changes, including diversions along designated rally routes and surrounding access corridors.

Further, the authorities called on rally fans, residents, and visitors to cooperate with security officers and rally officials, follow traffic guidelines, and observe safety instructions.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling along the busy Nairobi–Naivasha highway without business in Naivasha have been advised to use alternative routes to reduce congestion.

The recommended alternative routes include the Nairobi–Limuru–Flyover–Njabini–Ol Kalou–Ndondori–Lanet–Nakuru route and the Nairobi–Mai Mahiu–Narok–Nakuru–Western Kenya corridor.