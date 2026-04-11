Over 10,000 Kibera Residents Given 13 Days to Vacate for Housing Project

More than 10,000 residents of Kibera’s Soweto Zones C and D are facing imminent displacement after the government issued a 13-day eviction notice as part of an ambitious urban renewal programme.

In a directive from the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Public Development, tenants have been instructed to vacate the area by April 23, 2026, ahead of a planned site clearance exercise set to begin the following day.

“This is to inform all residents of Kibera Soweto Zones C and D that site clearing will start on Friday, April 24, 2026,” reads part of the notice issued by the State Department of Housing and Urban Development. “Kindly evacuate the site before April 23, 2026.”

The notice, which was received by the Deputy County Commissioner of Lang’ata Sub-County on April 7 and is now being circulated among residents, forms part of the government’s broader plan to transform informal settlements into modern housing developments.

The evictions are intended to pave the way for high-rise affordable housing units, which officials say will significantly improve living conditions. According to government project briefs, the new developments will include access to clean water, electricity, and integrated waste management systems, as well as social amenities such as early childhood education centres and recreational spaces.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has previously stated that affected residents will be prioritised in the allocation of the new housing units once construction is complete.

Data from UN-HABITAT and the Kenya Slum Upgrading Programme (KENSUP) shows that Zone C spans approximately 3.6 hectares and is home to about 3,256 people living in 410 structures. Zone D, slightly larger at 4.5 hectares, houses around 4,331 residents across 588 structures. Together, the two zones host a densely populated community of over 8,000 people, many of whom depend on informal businesses and strong social networks for their livelihoods.

The redevelopment of these areas is part of a larger government plan to deliver up to 25,000 housing units across Kibera, one of Africa’s largest informal settlements. Earlier phases of the project, including developments in Zone B, are reportedly nearing completion.

However, the short notice period has sparked concern among residents, with many questioning how they will secure alternative housing within the limited timeframe. Others have raised concerns about the transparency of the relocation process and whether all affected families will benefit from the new housing units.

As the April 23 deadline approaches, tension continues to rise, with the success of the project likely to depend on how effectively the government manages the transition and addresses the concerns of the affected community.