Traders and residents in Kangemi, Nairobi, are counting heavy losses after an overnight fire destroyed shops, wholesale businesses and residential property at Kangemi Business Centre in the early hours of Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The blaze broke out at around 3:00 a.m. while many residents and business owners were asleep before spreading rapidly through the affected premises. The fire destroyed property worth an undetermined amount, leaving traders assessing the damage and several residents reportedly homeless.

The affected commercial centre houses electronics shops, furniture outlets, clothing stores and wholesale businesses. The full number of businesses affected and the value of the destroyed goods had not been established by the time of publication.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion shortly before the fire spread. Michael Mwangi, a boda boda operator who witnessed the incident, recounted how the blaze developed.

“We were at the nyama choma joint when we heard a loud bang. At first, we were scared and when we rushed outside, we saw thick smoke a few metres from where we were. We rushed to the scene, we found the fire spreading rapidly,” he said.

Mwangi said residents and other witnesses alerted people living near the affected premises, helping them evacuate and avert possible loss of life.

The cause of the fire remained unknown, although unconfirmed reports suggested it could have been triggered by a cooking gas explosion in a house or nearby warehouse. Authorities had not confirmed either account, with investigations expected to establish what caused the inferno.

Firefighters from the Nairobi City County fire department responded and managed to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading further. No casualties were reported.

Police officers from Dallas and Kangemi police stations were also forced to use tear gas to disperse crowds and prevent possible looting of businesses in the surrounding area.

The incident has renewed concerns over fire safety in Kangemi, which has experienced several destructive fires in recent months.

On August 13, 2026, another fire swept through residential buildings in the Posta area, triggering panic as occupants attempted to escape and salvage their belongings. Earlier, in May, at least 20 houses and 11 businesses in nearby Waruku were heavily affected by a fire that broke out on May 25, according to area MCA Robert Alai.

For traders affected by Sunday’s inferno, attention now turns to assessing the damage and the difficult task of rebuilding their businesses as investigations into the cause continue.