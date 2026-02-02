Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Owalo Reveals His Net Worth

Published

Eliud Owalo

Eliud Owalo

Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Government Efficiency, Eliud Owalo, has revealed that his net worth is approximately Ksh1 billion.

The 2027 presidential aspirant disclosed his net worth on Sunday, February 2, during an interview with one of the local TV stations.

“That is an interesting question. I am worth about 1 billion shillings right now,” Owalo revealed.

This represents an increase of Ksh355 million from the Ksh645 million Owalo said he was worth when he was vetted for the ICT Cabinet Secretary position in October 2022.

At the time, Owalo said he had accumulated his wealth through land investments, hospitality ventures, and commercial tree farming.

“My house in Nairobi is worth Ksh120 million. My residential house upcountry is worth Ksh70 million; I own land upcountry worth Ksh200 million and four cars worth about Ksh15 million. A hotel facility not fully complete, but is Ksh80 million as at now, though based on the bill of quantities, upon completion, it is worth Ksh293 million.

“I have ventured heavily into commercial tree planting, and as of now, I estimate the value proposition is Ksh160 million. This comes to a total of Ksh645 million,” said Owalo.

This comes days after Owalo resigned from his role as Deputy Chief of Staff and declared his 2027 presidential ambition.

Speaking on January 11 in Siaya, Owalo said that after more than 15 years of working behind the scenes for other leaders, he believed it was time to seek the nation’s top office himself.

“I have consulted extensively with various stakeholders and interest groups. I want to state without fear of contradiction that come 2027, I will submit my candidature for the presidency of the Republic of Kenya,” Owalo said.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Politics

Eliud Owalo Announces 2027 Presidential Bid

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has declared he will run for President in the 2027 General Election. Speaking on Sunday, January 11, during...

January 12, 2026
Untitled design 2024 11 15T081437.064 Untitled design 2024 11 15T081437.064

News

Gov’t Announces Evaluation of All Ministries and State Departments

The Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management has announced it will embark on a performance evaluation exercise involving...

December 4, 2024
GRKnWRZW0AAttFY GRKnWRZW0AAttFY

News

President Ruto Appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo, Dennis Itumbi To Senior Gov’t Positions

President William Ruto has appointed former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance & Delivery Management. In a statement...

August 23, 2024
Fh1bCy4WQAAkaDe Fh1bCy4WQAAkaDe

Politics

“Apply for the Hustler Fund” CS Eliud Owalo Tells Nyanza Residents

ICT CS Eliud Owalo has asked Nyanza Residents to prepare for the hustler fund that will be launched late this month by President William...

November 18, 2022