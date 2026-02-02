Owalo Reveals His Net Worth

Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Government Efficiency, Eliud Owalo, has revealed that his net worth is approximately Ksh1 billion.

The 2027 presidential aspirant disclosed his net worth on Sunday, February 2, during an interview with one of the local TV stations.

“That is an interesting question. I am worth about 1 billion shillings right now,” Owalo revealed.

This represents an increase of Ksh355 million from the Ksh645 million Owalo said he was worth when he was vetted for the ICT Cabinet Secretary position in October 2022.

At the time, Owalo said he had accumulated his wealth through land investments, hospitality ventures, and commercial tree farming.

“My house in Nairobi is worth Ksh120 million. My residential house upcountry is worth Ksh70 million; I own land upcountry worth Ksh200 million and four cars worth about Ksh15 million. A hotel facility not fully complete, but is Ksh80 million as at now, though based on the bill of quantities, upon completion, it is worth Ksh293 million.

“I have ventured heavily into commercial tree planting, and as of now, I estimate the value proposition is Ksh160 million. This comes to a total of Ksh645 million,” said Owalo.

This comes days after Owalo resigned from his role as Deputy Chief of Staff and declared his 2027 presidential ambition.

Speaking on January 11 in Siaya, Owalo said that after more than 15 years of working behind the scenes for other leaders, he believed it was time to seek the nation’s top office himself.

“I have consulted extensively with various stakeholders and interest groups. I want to state without fear of contradiction that come 2027, I will submit my candidature for the presidency of the Republic of Kenya,” Owalo said.