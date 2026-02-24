Parliament Committee Approves Ida Odinga’s Nomination as Kenyan Ambassador to UNEP

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations has approved Ida Odinga’s nomination as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Committee Chairperson, Nelson Koech, announced the approval of Ida’s nomination in a report to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The report is now scheduled for debate during an open plenary session on Wednesday, where Members of Parliament are expected to cast their final vote on the nomination.

Mama Ida, on Friday, appeared before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations for vetting.

During the vetting, Mama Ida promised to advocate for Kenya’s and Africa’s priorities within the global environmental arena.

“I intend to help stop the destruction of our planet and pursue all related priorities. I will be keen to ensure that Kenya’s and Africa’s interests are represented and working together with other parties to see that the impact of these actions is not just high-level but reaching out to the grassroots level,” she stated.

When asked how she plans to ensure climate finance reaches Kenya and other developing countries, Ida said she is a strong mobilizer and will leverage her social capital to attract funds to the country.

”I am a great resource mobiliser, I shall utilise my social capital & networks to raise awareness & advocate for the expansion of Kenya’s participation in carbon markets and bilateral carbon trading deals to attract climate finance flows to Kenya,” she stated.

The spouse of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odingaalso disclosed that her net worth is Ksh500 million during the vetting.

“There are things that belong to me and those that belong to the Oginga family for whom I also have interest, but mine is about Ksh500 million,” Ida Odinga stated.