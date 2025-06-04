Parliament Endorses New IEBC Chair Erastus Ethoken Ahead of 2027 Elections

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kenya’s electoral authority has been without commissioners since January 2023. With the 2027 General Election on the approaching, reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) became a national priority. On June 4, the National Assembly gave unanimous approval to President William Ruto’s seven nominees, paving the way for a fully functional commission.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) that was chaired by MP George Murugara, conducted a thorough vetting process. Public objections – including concerns over perceived political affiliations and regional bias were reviewed. The Committee concluded that none of the issues raised met the threshold for disqualification.

Chairperson: Erastus Edung Ethekon (Turkana)

Commissioners

1. Ann Njeri Nderitu (Nyandarua)

2. Moses Alutalala Mukhwana (Kakamega)

3. Mary Karen Sorobit (Uasin Gishu)

4. Hassan Noor Hassan (Mandera)

5. Francis Odhiambo Aduol (Kisumu)

6. Fahima Araphat Abdallah (Lamu)

Even with parliamentary approval, a High Court order dated May 29 bars the gazettement and swearing-in of the nominees pending a constitutional petition by activists Boniface Mwangi and Kelvin Roy. Chief Justice Martha Koome has assembled a three-judge bench to hear the case. Lawmakers urge the judiciary to consider the electoral timeline and expedite the matter to avoid delays in boundary delimitation and voter registration preparations.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah also warned against politicizing the process and highlighted the urgent need for a credible electoral body to restore public trust. As the country gears up for 2027, the newly approved IEBC team once gazetted, must deliver transparent, verifiable elections to safeguard Kenya’s democratic gains in the country.

