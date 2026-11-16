Parliament has endorsed the National Social Security Fund’s (NSSF) investment in the Rironi–Mau Summit Road project, describing it as a viable venture expected to generate long-term returns while supporting Kenya’s economic development.

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Social Protection endorsed the investment after it inspected the ongoing construction works along the 81-kilometre Rironi–Gilgil section.

The committee, led by its chairperson, Alice Ng’ang’a, praised NSSF for investing in the project, saying the Fund had made the right decision.

“From where I sit at the National Assembly, you made the right decision,” Ng’ang’a told NSSF officials during the inspection tour.

She noted that construction works had reached approximately 40 per cent completion, adding that the contractor had indicated that the Rironi–Naivasha–Gilgil section could be ready for use by March 2027.

The inspection was attended by NSSF Board Chairman David Kariuki Njeru and Managing Trustee and Chief Executive Officer David Koross, alongside other members of the Fund’s board and management.

The 233-kilometre Rironi–Mau Summit highway is being constructed under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement launched in November 2025.

The project is divided into three sections: the 81-kilometre Rironi–Naivasha–Gilgil stretch, the 58-kilometre Rironi–Mai Mahiu–Naivasha section and the 94-kilometre Gilgil–Nakuru–Mau Summit stretch.

NSSF and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) are undertaking the first two sections, while Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge International Engineering is responsible for the third section.

The Rironi–Naivasha section is targeted for completion in December 2026, with the entire highway expected to be completed by June 2027.

Under the financing arrangement, the project is funded through 25 per cent equity and 75 per cent debt, with NSSF contributing 40 per cent of the equity.

In return, NSSF will receive 40 per cent of toll collections over the 30-year concession period, while CRBC will receive the remaining 60 per cent.

The Fund said its financial exposure was limited to its equity contribution, with the project-level debt obligations held separately.

NSSF explained that the investment forms part of its strategy to diversify members’ retirement savings beyond traditional investment instruments such as government bonds.

According to the Fund, investing in long-term infrastructure assets provides an opportunity to generate consistent income through toll collections while protecting members’ savings against inflation.