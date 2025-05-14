Parliamentarians Regain Access to KICC Offices After Rent Arrears Settled

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The legislators had been denied entry to their KICC offices due to the significant unpaid rent debt. However, the situation was resolved on Tuesday after the PSC took action to clear the financial obligation.

The Parliamentary Service Commission officially confirmed that the full amount of the arrears, covering both the 2023/2024 financial year and the current financial year, had been paid to the KICC management. Following the payment, the PSC communicated with KICC management via letter, formally requesting the continued and uninterrupted access for the Members of Parliament to their designated facilities within the convention centre.

Looking ahead, the Parliamentary Service Commission also announced strategic plans aimed at mitigating future rent expenses. The commission intends to relocate the Members of Parliament from the KICC offices to the Parliament Square offices. This move is projected to be completed by July, a measure designed to reduce the recurring costs associated with renting external office space for the legislators.