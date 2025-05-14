Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Parliamentarians Regain Access to KICC Offices After Rent Arrears Settled

By

Published

KICC
KICC

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The legislators had been denied entry to their KICC offices due to the significant unpaid rent debt. However, the situation was resolved on Tuesday after the PSC took action to clear the financial obligation.

The Parliamentary Service Commission officially confirmed that the full amount of the arrears, covering both the 2023/2024 financial year and the current financial year, had been paid to the KICC management. Following the payment, the PSC communicated with KICC management via letter, formally requesting the continued and uninterrupted access for the Members of Parliament to their designated facilities within the convention centre.

Looking ahead, the Parliamentary Service Commission also announced strategic plans aimed at mitigating future rent expenses. The commission intends to relocate the Members of Parliament from the KICC offices to the Parliament Square offices. This move is projected to be completed by July, a measure designed to reduce the recurring costs associated with renting external office space for the legislators.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021