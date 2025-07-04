Passaris Responds to Allegations Linking President Ruto to Controversial Public Order Amendment Bill

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris has dismissed claims of being influenced by President William Ruto to table the controversial Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Speaking on Friday, Passaris said that President Ruto became aware of the Bill through online platforms, as most people did.

Passaris maintained that the aim of the proposed amendment is not to suppress dissent, but to protect lives and public property, particularly around high-security government institutions such as Parliament, the courts, and State House.

“William Samoei Ruto, when I brought this bill, which is a private member’s bill, he didn’t even know. He read about it online himself.

“I started that bill on October 18, 2024. That’s after Gen Z stormed Parliament. They broke things, huh? People’s lives were threatened. Some people died and others lost their lives,” said Passaris.

The proposed bill seeks to control how citizens picket and exercise their right to demonstrate as protected by Article 37 of the Kenyan Constitution.

Among the proposals is to prohibit public demonstrations and gatherings within 100 metres of key government installations.

The proposed amendment comes in the wake of unprecedented protests across Kenya, with government-allied leaders describing the bill as both progressive and timely.

However, it has caused an uproar online with critics arguing that it could infringe on Article 37 of the constitution, which guarantees every person the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities.

Also Read: How Raila Saved Passaris From Being Expelled From ODM Party