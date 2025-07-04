Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Passaris Responds to Allegations Linking President Ruto to Controversial Public Order Amendment Bill

By

Published

IMG 20220418190002

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris has dismissed claims of being influenced by President William Ruto to table the controversial Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Speaking on Friday, Passaris said that President Ruto became aware of the Bill through online platforms, as most people did.

Passaris maintained that the aim of the proposed amendment is not to suppress dissent, but to protect lives and public property, particularly around high-security government institutions such as Parliament, the courts, and State House.

“William Samoei Ruto, when I brought this bill, which is a private member’s bill, he didn’t even know. He read about it online himself.

“I started that bill on October 18, 2024. That’s after Gen Z stormed Parliament. They broke things, huh? People’s lives were threatened. Some people died and others lost their lives,” said Passaris.

The proposed bill seeks to control how citizens picket and exercise their right to demonstrate as protected by Article 37 of the Kenyan Constitution.

Among the proposals is to prohibit public demonstrations and gatherings within 100 metres of key government installations.

The proposed amendment comes in the wake of unprecedented protests across Kenya, with government-allied leaders describing the bill as both progressive and timely.

However, it has caused an uproar online with critics arguing that it could infringe on Article 37 of the constitution, which guarantees every person the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions to public authorities.

Also Read: How Raila Saved Passaris From Being Expelled From ODM Party

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021