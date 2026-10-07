Passenger Dies Shortly Before Kenya Airways Flight Lands in Lagos

Kenya Airways (KQ) has confirmed the death of a passenger who was aboard a flight from Nairobi to Lagos.

The national carrier said the incident occurred on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at around 21:20 hrs local Nigerian time.

According to the airline, the medical emergency occurred at around 9:20 p.m. local Nigerian time, approximately 20 minutes before the aircraft was due to land in Lagos.

“Kenya Airways PLC (“KQ”) confirms that on Tuesday, 06 October 2026, our flight from Nairobi to Lagos experienced a medical emergency on board at around 21:20 hrs local Nigerian time.

“One of our passengers was found to be unresponsive approximately 20 minutes before landing in Lagos,” KQ said.

The airline said its crew administered first aid in accordance with their training and followed all emergency procedures.

The aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 9:41 p.m., where it was met by medical personnel.

Upon further examination, the medical team confirmed that the passenger had died.

“The aircraft was met by medical personnel, and upon further examination, the medical personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away,” KQ said.

Kenya Airways expressed its condolences to the deceased passenger’s family and friends and apologized for any inconvenience the incident may have caused.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused. We uphold and respect the privacy and dignity of all involved,” KQ said

Further, the airline said it is providing the necessary support in close coordination with the deceased’s family, local authorities, and aviation regulators.