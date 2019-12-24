News
Passport Issuance Suspended At Department Of Immigration
The issuance at the Department of Immigration has been suspended due to what the authorities referred t as unavoidable circumstances
According to the Directorate of Immigration Services, normal services will resume on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Government extends E-Passport Deadline
The dep[artment has also added that during that period, the system will be occasioned to unscheduled maintenance.
This is a developing story, visit back for more information…
