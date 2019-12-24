Connect with us
 

News

Passport Issuance Suspended At Department Of Immigration

Avatar

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Passport Issuance Suspended At Department Of Immigration

The issuance at the Department of Immigration has been suspended due to what the authorities referred t as unavoidable circumstances

According to the Directorate of Immigration Services, normal services will resume on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Read also: Government extends E-Passport Deadline

The dep[artment has also added that during that period, the system will be occasioned to unscheduled maintenance.

This is a developing story, visit back for more information…

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...
Comments

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV

Trending