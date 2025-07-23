Connect with us

News

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Responds To MP Ichung’wah’s Criticism

By

Published

004A0149

File image of Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, has responded to National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah after he criticized her for her visible presence alongside her husband at public events.

Speaking on Tuesday, Pastor Dorcas defended her presence at Gachagua’s events, saying she is a supportive wife.

“I don’t know what anybody has a problem with, a husband moving with his wife. For Jehovah God says, they shall become one flesh. And they will be with each other, and they will be naked, and they will not feel ashamed.

“So what is the problem with me and my husband? There is nothing wrong with my husband being with me, and I being with my husband. That is the divine law. The other thing is that family values must be entrenched in our societies,” she stated.

Pastor Dorcas also dismissed accusations by Ichung’wah that she was controlling the former Deputy President.

She emphasized that their marriage is a partnership, built on mutual support in all aspects of life.

“How can you domineer a man like this? This man is causing a whole nation not to sleep? I will not stop loving my husband. I will not stop supporting him. I will not stop praying for him. I believe in his vision and his dreams, and I support that he talks the truth,” she added.

This comes days after Ichung’wah claimed that the former Deputy President might be experiencing marital trouble and was being dominated by his wife.

The accusations by the Kikuyu MP sparked public outrage and were widely condemned online as disrespectful and unnecessary.

Also Read: Kimani Ichung'wah Heckled Infront Of President Ruto in Nyandarua

