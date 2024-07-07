Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Speaks After President Ruto Abolished Funding for Her Office

The spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has announced she would continue with the Boy Child Rehabilitation and Mentorship program despite President William Ruto’s decision to scrap budget allocation for her office.

Speaking on Sunday, July 7, in Mathira, Nyeri County, Pastor Dorcas said the budget removals would not stop her from pursuing reforms for the boychild, noting that she had started the mission before she came into office.

“Just like the country has said they do not want the second lady to have a budget and it is alright but the boy child’s work will not stop. That is a vision and a passion I have for the boychild. I cannot stop because I started even before I was in the office,” Pastor Dorcas said.

She continued “I believe you and I can be able to make it. I am asking the church today, ‘Open the doors to the children. Let them come to churches. Feed them, clothe them, mentor and discipline them to make sure they are alright.”

Pastor Dorcas also urged the church to embrace and rehabilitate drug addicts and help them reform into resourceful individuals in society.

On Friday President Ruto announced that the offices of the first lady, the second lady, and the spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary will no longer receive budget allocations from the government.

“Budget lines providing for the operations of the offices of the First Lady, the spouses of the Deputy President, and the Prime Cabinet Secretary shall be removed,” the President said while addressing the nation.

Similarly, budget provisions for confidential budgets in various Executive offices were removed, together with the budget for the renovations across the government reduced by 50 percent.

