Patients horror story about SHIF/SHA insurance in Kenya

I Registered for SHIF/SHA immediately the government rolled it out and urged kenyans to register.

My employer has been remmitting religiously more than 10,000 monthly as my contribution to the TaifaCare.

Tuesday last week i was admitted at Agakhan Hospital ( Pic 1 ) and the first attempt to use SHA was declined that am ineligible.

Upon follow up at SHA offices they said i have to take physical copies of prove of my remmittances which was done. They then activated my eligibility on my third day of admission and they said they cant backdate so they couldnt cover my first 2 days of admission despite me being an active contributor to the fund.

Upon Discharge, with a bill of 587,000 ( Pic 3) the fund only paid 17,000 Kenyan shillings😭😭

If you follow those bills that SHA has been paying you will realize most of them have never remmitted any monthly contribution to the fund.

I dont think that is fair at all.

We have moved beyond the issue of whether SHA is working or NOT and MUST address the real issues with operationalization of the FUND

Lets get politics out of the FUND. Bring professionalisn that will make sure there is efficiency and all grey areas are sorted out.

Otherwise there is alot of confusion and kenyans are suffering!

But bloggers are happy because they are being paid to parrot and shout the success when its soo evident something is wrong.

Pic 2: By Gods grace am fine and already reported back to my office as you can see.