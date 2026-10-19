Paul Mackenzie, 28 Others Found Guilty of Murdering 191 People in Shakahola Massacre

Controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 28 co-accused have been found guilty of murdering 191 people, including 190 children, in the Shakahola massacre.

Delivering the judgment at the Mombasa High Court, Lady Justice Diana Kavedza found that the prosecution had proved its case against the 29 accused.

Justice Kavedza found that the deaths resulted from an organized system in which religious teachings and a structured hierarchy were used to direct and enforce deadly fasting among Mackenzie’s followers.

“The evidence before me establishes precisely such a development. Mackenzie’s followers were first whipped through an established religious and communications network. They were subsequently directed to relocate. Once at the settlement, they were directed to fast,” Justice Kavedza ruled.

The court heard that the instructions to fast to death were communicated through village elders, reinforced during regular meetings, and enforced through an organized system.

The fasting was carried out in stages, beginning with children, while guards controlled movement and prevented followers from escaping.

Justice Kavedza further found that Good News International Church, which Mackenzie established in 2010, operated as a cult.

Evidence presented in court showed that Mackenzie preached the imminent end of the world, discouraged modern medicine and formal education, isolated followers from outsiders, and promoted fasting as a means of entering heaven.

The prosecution also presented evidence that children were restrained, denied food, and punished when they attempted to eat or escape.

Witnesses recounted the suffering and deaths of their siblings and other children, providing accounts of the conditions in which Mackenzie’s followers lived at the Shakahola settlement.

The prosecution presented testimony from 123 witnesses, including child victims and adult accomplice witnesses. Their accounts were supported by digital recordings, social media content, medical and forensic reports, DNA analysis, physical exhibits, journals belonging to deceased persons, and expert testimony.

Crime-scene investigations revealed that bodies had been exhumed from graves across several homesteads and from mass graves. One mass grave contained 12 bodies, while another site had several graves holding a total of 63 bodies.

Prosecution witness Dr. Njoroge presented 190 postmortem samples relating to deceased minors.

Medical evidence attributed 76 deaths to starvation, while 112 were classified as having unascertained causes. One death resulted from a traumatic head injury, another from manual neck compression, and one from asphyxia with features of starvation.

The court also considered evidence that burial rites were conducted at unusual hours to avoid detection and that the settlement was divided into 12 villages to facilitate administration and enforcement of the fasting directives.

The convicted persons include Mackenzie, his deputy pastor Smart Deri Mwakalama, Stephen Sanga Muye and 26 others.

Two other accused persons, Kelvin Saudi Asena and Edison Safari Mnyambo, died during the trial, after which the DPP withdrew the murder charges against them.