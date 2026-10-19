Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Paul Mackenzie, 28 Others Found Guilty of Murdering 191 People in Shakahola Massacre

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 28 co-accused have been found guilty of murdering 191 people, including 190 children, in the Shakahola massacre.

Delivering the judgment at the Mombasa High Court, Lady Justice Diana Kavedza found that the prosecution had proved its case against the 29 accused.

Justice Kavedza found that the deaths resulted from an organized system in which religious teachings and a structured hierarchy were used to direct and enforce deadly fasting among Mackenzie’s followers.

“The evidence before me establishes precisely such a development. Mackenzie’s followers were first whipped through an established religious and communications network. They were subsequently directed to relocate. Once at the settlement, they were directed to fast,” Justice Kavedza ruled.

The court heard that the instructions to fast to death were communicated through village elders, reinforced during regular meetings, and enforced through an organized system.

The fasting was carried out in stages, beginning with children, while guards controlled movement and prevented followers from escaping.

Justice Kavedza further found that Good News International Church, which Mackenzie established in 2010, operated as a cult.

Evidence presented in court showed that Mackenzie preached the imminent end of the world, discouraged modern medicine and formal education, isolated followers from outsiders, and promoted fasting as a means of entering heaven.

The prosecution also presented evidence that children were restrained, denied food, and punished when they attempted to eat or escape.

Witnesses recounted the suffering and deaths of their siblings and other children, providing accounts of the conditions in which Mackenzie’s followers lived at the Shakahola settlement.

The prosecution presented testimony from 123 witnesses, including child victims and adult accomplice witnesses. Their accounts were supported by digital recordings, social media content, medical and forensic reports, DNA analysis, physical exhibits, journals belonging to deceased persons, and expert testimony.

Crime-scene investigations revealed that bodies had been exhumed from graves across several homesteads and from mass graves. One mass grave contained 12 bodies, while another site had several graves holding a total of 63 bodies.

Prosecution witness Dr. Njoroge presented 190 postmortem samples relating to deceased minors.

Medical evidence attributed 76 deaths to starvation, while 112 were classified as having unascertained causes. One death resulted from a traumatic head injury, another from manual neck compression, and one from asphyxia with features of starvation.

The court also considered evidence that burial rites were conducted at unusual hours to avoid detection and that the settlement was divided into 12 villages to facilitate administration and enforcement of the fasting directives.

The convicted persons include Mackenzie, his deputy pastor Smart Deri Mwakalama, Stephen Sanga Muye and 26 others.

Two other accused persons, Kelvin Saudi Asena and Edison Safari Mnyambo, died during the trial, after which the DPP withdrew the murder charges against them.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Screenshot 2024 02 03 093156 Screenshot 2024 02 03 093156

News

Two Australian Pastors Clarify Links To Shakahola Massacre

Pastor Dave Mckay of Jesus Christians religious outfit also known as ‘a Voice in the Desert’ and his wife Sherry Mackay have denied having...

February 3, 2024
Mackenzie og image Mackenzie og image

News

CS Kindiki Declares Pastor Mackenzie’s Church Organized Criminal Group

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday, January 31 declared controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie’s Good News International Ministries church an organized criminal group. In...

January 31, 2024
unnamed (1) 1699612013 1701439296 unnamed (1) 1699612013 1701439296

News

Pastor Paul Mackenzie Jailed For One Year

The Malindi High court On Friday sentenced Shakahola massacre prime suspect Paul Mackenzie Nthenge to one year in jail for illegally distributing films associated...

December 2, 2023
State to convert Shakahola Forest into memorial site Nation 2023 06 06 21.14.17 State to convert Shakahola Forest into memorial site Nation 2023 06 06 21.14.17

News

Shakahola Massacre Death Toll Rises To 318

The Shakahola massacre death toll has risen to 318 after 15 more bodies were excavated in Shakahola Forest. Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, while...

June 14, 2023