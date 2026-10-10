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Paul Mackenzie to Know Fate on October 19 in 191-Count Shakahola Murder Case

Vincent Olando

Published

The Malindi High Court has postponed the judgment in the murder case against controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie and 30 co-accused to October 19, 2026, extending the wait for a ruling in the Shakahola deaths case.

In a court notice dated October 9, Lady Justice Diana Kavedza-Mochache directed that the judgment in case E003 of 2024 be delivered at the Mombasa Law Courts at 9am on Monday, October 19. The decision changes the earlier date of October 16.

“Take Notice that under the direction of Hon. Lady Justice Diana Kavedza-Mochache, the Judgement date for Case no. E003 of 2024 has been moved to 19th October 2026 at 9:00am at Mombasa Law Courts,” reads part of the notice.

Mackenzie and his 30 co-accused face 191 counts of murder linked to the deaths of children whose bodies were recovered from Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County.

Court documents indicate that the charges relate to the deaths of 11 identified children and 180 unidentified children. The alleged offences are said to have occurred between January 2021 and September 2023.

The case reached a significant stage on April 15, 2026, when Justice Kavedza-Mochache ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused. She consequently directed them to present their defence under Section 211 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

During the trial, the prosecution called 121 witnesses and presented evidence that included postmortem reports, expert testimony and findings from government analysts.

The proceedings have also involved a legal dispute over the number of murder charges facing the accused. The defence previously argued that handling all 191 counts under the charge sheet could prejudice the accused persons’ right to a fair trial.

However, in April 2025, the Court of Appeal overturned an earlier High Court directive seeking to reduce the number of murder counts, allowing all 191 charges to proceed.

The judgment will be a major development in the case arising from the Shakahola tragedy, which involved the recovery of children’s bodies from mass graves in Kilifi County.

The court is now expected to deliver its ruling on October 19 at the Mombasa Law Courts, following the postponement announced by Justice Kavedza-Mochache.

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