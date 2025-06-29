Perpetrators Of Violence During Protests Must Face Justice – Wetang’ula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on authorities to bring to book those who orchestrated and participated in violent protests on Wednesday, June 25.

Speaking on Sunday, June 29, Wetang’ula noted that while the law provided for freedom to picket and assemble, it did not support human rights violations and looting as was witnessed in the last phase of the protests.

“Everyone has a right to picket and present petitions to government agencies such as Parliament and demand for action on the issues they have, but there is no law that allows violent protests that destroy property, sexual assault, looting, assault on uniformed officers on duty and killing, we condemn those who called for demonstrations and those who participated in the violent protests face the full force of the law” he said

The National Assembly Speaker was particularly enraged by the violence meted out on a female police officer, saying it was unfortunate that humanity had lost its meaning.

“We saw some of the demonstrators attack a female police officer, beating her up and stepping on her head. The policewoman is a fellow Kenyan; she is somebody’s child, sister, or mother. We must have respect for everyone,” Wetang’ula stated.

In light of the sharp exchanges by the political class as jostling ahead of the next general election gains momentum, the Speaker encouraged fellow leaders not to use their ambitions to fuel division among the people rather to sell their ideas.

“We have seen some very angry leaders, I want to tell them, no one has a right to any seat, the power is with the people, we are holding the positions in trust of the people that put us there even I am Speaker because MPs elected me, leaders should know that when allowed to lead, lead with respect and grace.”

Further, he defended the Kenya Kwanza administration and called on the public to be patient as the government implements its pledges.