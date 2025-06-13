Petition Filed at High Court to Remove DIG Eliud Lagat After Death of Albert Ojwang’

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Pressure is mounting on Kenya’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Eliud Lagat, as two separate petitions have been filed in the High Court demanding his removal from office following the controversial death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Ojwang, a 31-year-old teacher and online influencer known for his strong social media presence, was arrested on June 6, 2025, in Homa Bay for allegedly defaming Lagat in a social media post accusing him of corruption. He died hours after being transferred to Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Initial police claims suggested Ojwang died from self-inflicted head injuries. However, a government autopsy conducted by a team of pathologists, led by Dr. Bernard Midia, clear;y contradicted this, revealing “serious injuries to the head,” “features of neck compression,” and “multiple soft tissue injuries” consistent with assault and torture.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja later apologized for the police’s initial misinformation, acknowledging Ojwang “did not hit his head against the wall” . President William Ruto condemned the incident as “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” calling for a swift and transparent investigation.

The petitions seeking Lagat’s removal highlight his role as the initial complainant in the cybercrime case against Ojwang, arguing that his continued presence in office poses a serious conflict of interest and could interfere with ongoing investigations. One application, filed by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru and Mt Kenya Jurists, seeks conservatory orders to bar Lagat from accessing his office or National Police Service facilities pending investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and potential prosecution. A second petition, by human rights activists Julius Ogogoh, Khalef Khalef, Francis Auma, and Peter Agoro, seeks leave for private prosecution against Lagat for murder.

Concerns about evidence tampering have intensified, particularly regarding CCTV footage at Central Police Station. IPOA revealed that the CCTV hard drives were removed and formatted in a deliberate attempt to erase evidence. A technician, Kelvin Mutisya Matava, has been arrested, admitting he was paid KSh 3,000 by an officer to delete footage. Police Constable James Mukhwana has also been arrested and is expected to be charged with murder. IPOA has declared all 17 police officers involved in Ojwang’s arrest, transportation, and detention as murder suspects.

Ojwang’s death has ignited widespread protests across Kenya, with demonstrators clashing with police and demanding justice and accountability. The incident has further fueled public distrust in the police force, especially given IPOA’s report of 20 deaths in police custody within the last four months.