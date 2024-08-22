Petition Filed To Remove CS Joho From Office

A petition challenging the appointment of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has been filed at the Milimani Law Courts.

In the petition Genesis for Human Rights Commission claims that CS Joho was appointed unconstitutionally and lacks the required academic qualification to be a Cabinet Secretary.

The former Mombasa Governor is also accused of being involved in shoddy land deals within Mombasa County.

“That the Respondents in clearing the Interested Party suitable for appointment as Cabinet Secretary was done unprocedurally and illegally as the Respondents did not take into consideration the various Memorandas containing evidence of his unsuitability for appointment,” the petition reads in part.

The petition, which was filed in Nairobi under a certificate of urgency, calls for Joho’s removal from office until the case is resolved.

“That pending hearing and determination of this Petition the Court be pleased to issue conservatory orders restraining the Interested Party from acting as and/or discharging the duties and functions of Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime affairs and/or holding such position in manner whatsoever,” the petition added.

Milimani Judge Justice Lawrence Mugambi ordered that the petition and application be served to the respondents within 7 days. The court is expected to provide further directions on October 17, 2024.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, the Committee on Appointments, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Commission for University Education, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, and the Attorney General have been listed as respondents in the case while Jiho has been listed as an interested party.

Joho was sworn in on 9 August, succeeding Salim Mvurya. The ceremony was presided over by President William Ruto at State House Nairobi.

