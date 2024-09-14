Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged As Kerosene Reduces

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that Petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged in this month’s price review.

In a statement on Saturday, September 14, the regulator said the price of Kerosene had dropped by Sh3.43 per litre.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15 September 2024 to 14 October 2024.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for Super Petrol and Diesel remains unchanged while the price of Kerosene decreases by KShs.3.43/litre,” read the statement in part.

Petrol will continue retailing at Sh188.84 per litre in Nairobi while Diesel and Kerosine will retail at Sh171.60 and Sh158.32.

In Mombasa, petrol, diesel and kerosene will retail at Sh185.66, Sh168.43 and Sh155.07 respectively.

According to EPRA, the prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

The regulator noted that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 1.53% from U55708.47 per cubic metre in July 2024 to US5697.62 per cubic metre in August 2021

Diesel decreased by by 2.95% 2.95% from US$693.82 per cubic metre to US$673.36 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 5.30% from US$705.74 per cubic metre to US5668.34 per cubic metre.

