Petrol Station Owners Warn of Future Fuel Price Hikes Despite VAT Cuts

Petrol station owners have raised fresh concerns over Kenya’s fuel pricing outlook, warning that recent tax reductions on petroleum products will not deliver lasting relief to consumers and could be followed by further price hikes in the coming months.

The Petroleum Outlets Association of Kenya (PAOK) has dismissed the government’s decision to lower Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, arguing that the move fails to address deeper structural challenges in the petroleum supply chain.

Speaking during a television interview, PAOK Chairperson Martin Chomba said the intervention is unlikely to stabilise pump prices, pointing instead to weaknesses in procurement, distribution, and market regulation.

“The government of Kenya doesn’t own even one litre of oil. All they do is regulate and control logistics,” Chomba said, adding that VAT on fuel does not reflect true value addition in the sector.

“We are so used to VAT that we have forgotten the meaning, which means that you have added value to that product, which is not the case here. The VAT on fuel is pointless because the government doesn’t add any value to fuel,” he stated.

At the centre of the dispute is the management of the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund. According to PAOK, only Ksh6.2 billion out of a possible Ksh17 billion has been released to stabilise fuel prices, leaving what they term a critical gap in cushioning consumers against global shocks. Chomba argued that the government should have fully utilised the fund to mitigate risks linked to ongoing global oil market volatility.

“The government, instead of using the whole of the Ksh17 billion fuel levy stabilisation fund to stabilise the prices, opted instead to use only about Ksh6 billion,” he said. “In the next three months, the fuel prices are going to be exponentially higher.”

He further noted that Kenya’s pricing model, based on weighted averages of incoming oil shipments – leaves the country exposed to global disruptions without sufficient stabilisation buffers.

His remarks come amid a revised fuel tax framework that has seen VAT on petroleum products reduced from 16 per cent to 8 per cent following public pressure over the cost of living.

Despite these adjustments, industry players maintain that external market forces and weak domestic policy tools continue to drive instability at the pump. PAOK also linked the current challenges to historical policy decisions that weakened the National Oil Corporation, reducing the state’s ability to influence fuel imports and pricing stability.

As global crude oil markets remain volatile, stakeholders warn that Kenya’s fuel prices may continue to fluctuate unless deeper structural reforms are undertaken.