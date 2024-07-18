Pharmacy and Poisons Board Warns Kenyans Against Using Ozempic Pens

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has warned Kenyans against using the Ozempic Pens to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

In a statement on Thursday, PPN said it received an alert from Interpol concerning the falsification of Ozempic Pens (Semaglutide) where Apidra Solostar pens (glulisine) used to treat diabetes has been falsely relabelled as Ozempic (Semaglutide) Pens.

According to the board, Ozempic pens are not registered in Kenya and it is illegal for pharmacists yo sell them to members of the public.

“The Board would like to inform the public that Ozempic Pens are currently NOT registered or authorized by the Board to be placed in the Kenyan market. Therefore, any product being marketed as Ozempic Pens is illegally in the market and the Board cannot ascertain their safety, quality and effectiveness,” read the statement in part.

The board noted that it ahs initiated a rapid response and heightened surveillance to verify whether the falsified Ozempic (Semaglutide) Pens are presently circulating in the Kenyan market.

The Board cautioned the public and healthcare professionals against trading, distribution, wholesaling, retailing, issuing, dispensing, use, or administration to patients of the falsified Ozempic (Semaglutide) Pens, as such actions are illegal and jeopardize public health and safety.

“We encourage the public and healthcare professionals to immediately share any information regarding Ozempic pens with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

“The Board remains committed to protecting the health of the public and encourages the public to remain vigilant at all times and promptly report any suspected cases of sub-standard/falsified health products or adverse drug reactions,” the board added.

