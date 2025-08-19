Pharmacy and Poisons Board Warns Kenyans Over Using Ozempic for Weight Loss

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has cautioned Kenyans over the use of Semaglutide, a prescription-only drug widely known by the brand name Ozempic.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 19, PPB said unsupervised use of Semaglutide may result in serious health complications.

“The Board wishes to bring to the attention of the public that Semaglutide is a Prescription-Only Medicine and its unsupervised or off-label use may result in serious health outcomes.

“Semaglutide, commonly known to the public as Ozempic and other generic names, is approved for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus that is insufficiently controlled,” read part of the statement.

The board noted that even though the benefits of Semaglutide outweigh its risks when used under medical supervision, misuse of the medicine has been linked to adverse side effects.

“While the benefits of Semaglutide outweigh its risks, serious safety concerns continue to be raised, particularly when it is used outside its approved medical purposes,” the board stated.

Some of the most common side effects of Semaglutide include low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), eye conditions, acid (gastroesophageal) reflux disease, and intestinal obstruction, which can range from mild to severe.

“In light of the foregoing safety concerns, the public is advised against the off-label use of the medicines and encouraged to report any suspected side effects and poor quality products through the following official reporting channels of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board,” PPB added.

This warning by the board follows the Ministry of Health’s ongoing investigation into the widespread misuse of diabetes medications for weight management.

