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PhD Holders in Spotlight as Govt Opens University Council Jobs

Vincent Olando

Published

Gov’t of Kenya has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise for chairpersons and members of university councils, in a move aimed at strengthening governance and strategic leadership in public universities.

In a public notice issued on Monday, April 13, the State Department for Higher Education invited qualified Kenyans to apply, outlining strict academic, leadership, and integrity requirements. The process is being spearheaded under Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba as part of broader reforms in the higher education sector.

“The Ministry of Education… is in the process of recruiting Chairpersons and members of councils of public universities and university constituent colleges,” read part of the notice.

Applicants seeking the position of council chairperson must hold a PhD from a recognised university and demonstrate proven leadership and management experience. Those applying for council membership must possess at least a master’s degree, with the ministry clarifying that executive master’s qualifications will not be accepted.

Additionally, all candidates must meet the integrity standards outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution. According to Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Muganda Inyangala, the recruitment is designed to ensure universities are guided by competent and ethical leadership.

“The identification and selection… will take into account the skills mix and experience necessary to provide policy as well as strategic, technical and operational guidance to the universities,” the ministry stated.The notice further excludes public servants and active university faculty – both in public and private institutions from applying. Current council chairpersons and members are also ineligible, signaling a deliberate shift toward fresh leadership in university governance structures.

Successful candidates will be deployed across universities nationwide, with considerations for regional balance, gender equity, and diversity in expertise.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to present key clearance documents, including certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and a credit reference bureau, alongside a certificate of good conduct.

The recruitment comes at a critical time as universities prepare to admit a large number of students through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service. The placement process, which opened on April 7, targets candidates who sat the 2025 KCSE examinations.

Government data indicates that 270,715 students attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above, highlighting the urgency of reinforcing governance structures to manage the growing demand for higher education.

University councils serve as the highest governing bodies, responsible for policy direction, financial oversight, appointment of vice-chancellors, and safeguarding institutional reputation.

Interested applicants have until April 27 to submit their applications via email or deliver them physically to Telposta Towers in Nairobi.

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