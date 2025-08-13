Connect with us

News

Philip Murgor Elected Senior Counsel Bar Chair

pmurgor

pmurgor

The Senior Counsel Bar (SCB) has elected former Director of Pubic Prosecutions (DPP) Philip Murgor as its new chairperson.

In a press statement on Wednesday, SCB announced that Murgor will be deputized by Joyce Majiwa, while Charles Kanjama will serve as Secretary.

Murgor succeeds Fred Ojiambo, who retired after more than a decade at the helm of SCB. Ojiambo assumed the role in 2013 following the death of Mutula Kilonzo.

The new SCB leadership was nominated and endorsed by an overwhelming majority of Senior Counsel before being formally installed during the SCB’s annual retreat at the Diamond Leisure Lodge in Diani.

GyPgT76WsAQf82B

Those who served in Dr. Ojiambo’s SC leadership team included the late Zahir Malik, SC, the late Ken Fraser, SC, and Omesh Kapila, SC.

Upon the demise of Mr. Malik and Mr. Fraser, and the retirement of Mr. Kapila, Mr. Murgor combined the role of interim Vice-Chair and Organizing Secretary, which responsibility he discharged with indefatigable zeal and dedication.

Latterly, Lucy Muthoni Kambuni, SC occupied the position of Secretary until her retirement, upon the appointment of Charles Kanjama, SC.

The first Chairperson of the Senior Counsel Bar, upon its establishment in 2003, was Hon. Sitswila Amos Wako, SC, EGH, the Attorney-General Emeritus.

Murgor boasts of work experience spanning a period of over 30 years in the legal profession as state counsel, private practitioner, and as a former Director of Public Prosecutions.

