Philomena Chelagat Mutai: Kenya’s Fearless Lioness of Democracy

The political space of Kenya during the Kenyatta and Moi eras was often characterized by a stifling of dissent and a firm grip on power by the ruling party, KANU.

It was within this challenging environment that Philomena Chelagat Mutai emerged as a formidable and outspoken voice, fearlessly challenging the status quo and championing human rights and good governance.

Her unwavering commitment to justice, even in the face of imprisonment and exile, cemented her place as a key figure in Kenya’s struggle for democracy, often referred to as the Second Liberation.

The ‘Seven Bearded Sisters’ and Kenya’s Pro-Democracy Struggle

Chelagat Mutai was famously associated with the group pejoratively dubbed the “Seven Bearded Sisters” by then Attorney General Charles Njonjo in 1981. This term, borrowed from Anthony Sampson’s book “The Seven Sisters: The Great Oil Companies and the World they Shaped,” was intended to liken these opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) to conspirators and to imply Marxist ideologies, a comparison Njonjo drew with Karl Marx.

Despite the misogynistic undertones of the moniker, which deliberately excluded Mutai as a woman, she was a central figure among this group of left-wing backbenchers who vocally opposed government policies, particularly those perceived as aligning too closely with Western powers.

This unofficial alliance of MPs, including figures like Koigi wa Wamwere, Martin Shikuku, and George Anyona, laid crucial groundwork for the multi-party democracy movement that would eventually lead to the repeal of Section 2A of the Kenyan constitution in 1992.

Their grievances centered on issues of corruption, abuse of power, and the lack of accountability within the government.

Early Life and Background Leading into Activism

Born on January 29, 1949, in Terige Sublocation, Nandi County, Philomena Chelagat Mutai came from a politically active family. Her father had served on the Nandi Local Native Council, and her uncle, William Morogo Saina, would later become the Eldoret North MP, a seat she would eventually inherit.

Her early education at Terige and Chepterit Primary Schools, followed by St. Joseph’s Girls Secondary School and Highlands Girls High School (now Moi Girls High School Eldoret), showcased her exceptional intelligence and burgeoning activism.

She was known for her vocal opposition to administrative excesses, leading student boycotts and frequently clashing with school authorities. This defiant spirit continued at the University of Nairobi, where she became one of the first Kalenjin women admitted.

She briefly worked as a reporter for The East African Standard, honing her journalistic skills, which she later applied as the first female editor of the student magazine, The Anvil. Her critical articles led to her expulsion from the university in 1973, just one semester shy of completing her degree.

A scholarship to Harvard University was subsequently thwarted when Vice President Daniel arap Moi personally intervened to deny her a passport, marking an early instance of political persecution.

Political Career Timeline and Key Struggles



Mutai’s political career officially began in October 1974 when, at the age of 25, she became the youngest person elected to the Kenyan Parliament, winning the Eldoret North seat against 11 male contestants. She quickly aligned with Kenya’s leftist politics and became a fierce critic of the Kenyatta government.

Her outspoken nature led to her arrest and imprisonment in January 1976 on charges of incitement, following her advocacy for squatters who had purchased land but were denied title deeds. She was sentenced to two and a half years and served her full term, enduring solitary confinement and hard labor, which she later learned was personally orchestrated by Vice President Moi.

Upon her release in September 1978, she successfully recaptured her Eldoret North seat in the 1979 elections.

Her second term was marked by continued criticism of the Moi administration, particularly regarding the 1980 famine and government corruption. In September 1981, facing politically motivated charges of inflated mileage claims, Mutai chose self-imposed exile in Tanzania to avoid further incarceration.

Despite Kenya’s pleas for her extradition, Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere granted her asylum, recognizing her as a political refugee. She remained in exile until 1984, returning to Kenya when the political climate appeared to have softened. She briefly rejoined KANU and held positions at the Kenya Commercial Bank and the Standing Committee on Human Rights, but was dismissed from the latter by President Moi in 1999.

Her Major Achievements and Contributions



Chelagat Mutai’s most significant contributions lie in her unwavering fight for constitutional freedoms, the rule of law, and social justice. She was a powerful advocate for democracy and women’s rights, breaking barriers as the first Kalenjin woman elected to Parliament and the youngest MP of her time.

Her courage inspired a generation, and her legacy is evident in the increased representation of Kalenjin women in later parliaments. She consistently held the government accountable, challenging corruption, political assassinations, and land grabbing.

Her advocacy for the landless, as seen in the Ziwa Sisal farm incident, demonstrated her commitment to the voiceless.

The Constitution of Kenya 2010, a culmination of years of struggle, bears the imprint of her and other activists’ voices.

Personal Traits, Leadership Style, and Human Stories

Mutai was known for her “bold utterances” and “brusque manner,” a testament to her unyielding spirit. She was described as “brazen, beholden to no one, firm in her resolve and an outlier.”

Her exceptional intelligence mitigated her agitative personality, consistently placing her at the top of her class despite frequent suspensions. She defied societal expectations, choosing not to marry and finding fulfillment outside traditional gender roles, a stance she openly articulated.

Her personal struggles, including the denial of a passport and the hardships of imprisonment and exile, underscore the immense personal cost of her activism.

Despite her significant contributions, she died in relative poverty, a poignant reminder of how some heroes of Kenya’s Second Liberation were forgotten in their later years.

Long-Term Legacy and Relevance Today

Chelagat Mutai’s legacy is profound and enduring. She is remembered as a hero of Kenya’s Second Liberation, a trailblazer for women in politics, and a tireless advocate for good governance. Her courage in challenging two successive repressive regimes, Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi, set a precedent for future generations of activists.

Her fight against corruption, injustice, and the abuse of power remains highly relevant in contemporary Kenyan politics. The parliamentary tributes upon her death in 2013 highlighted her fearlessness and her role in shaping the democratic freedoms Kenyans enjoy today.

Her life serves as a powerful inspiration for young people and women to challenge patriarchy, tribalism, corruption, and inequality, and to strive for a more just and equal society.

In conclusion, Philomena Chelagat Mutai was more than just a politician; she was a symbol of defiance and an embodiment of the struggle for a democratic Kenya. Her life, marked by both triumph and tribulation, stands as a testament to the power of an individual to challenge oppressive systems.

Though she may have died in penury, her spirit continues to resonate, reminding Kenyans of the sacrifices made for their freedoms and the ongoing need to protect and uphold the principles she so bravely championed.

Her story is a vital chapter in Kenya’s political history, a narrative of courage, conviction, and an unwavering belief in a better future.