Photos: Singer Hires Men To Carry Her Dress During Awards

Ugandan singer Sandra Ssuubi was the talk of town the past few days following her grand entrance at the inaugural edition of the Janzi Awards which happened over the weekend.

The singer attended the event in a custom-made dress that had many eyeballs bulging out and many whispering behind her back as she passed by.

Ssuubi had to even pay several men to help her carry the dress as she moved around the event.

The first edition of the Janzi awards was a two-day event with the first day being reserved for the silent arts in the performing arts, visual arts and crafts, books and publishing, software and innovations, cultural and natural heritage and support service categories.

Even though the event was marred by controversies such as artists fighting, journalists protesting and lights going off after the generators ran out of fuel, the event was a huge success and showcased talent in Uganda.

