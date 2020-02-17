(PHOTOS) Huge Traffic on Thika Superhighway after Multiple Accidents Involving 7 Vehicles

(KDRTV) – There was a huge traffic snarl-up on the busy Thika Superhighway after multiple road accidents around Muthaiga area.

According to reports on social media, at least seven vehicles crashed in the morning. The situation was complicated with the fact that the accident happened in the peak hours when Nairobians were heading to work.

Multiple accident along Thika road as you approach the Muthaiga interchange.

Avoid the highway at all cost. Use the service lanes. A huge snarl up stretching from Garden City. pic.twitter.com/1Wu36o1iac — Thika Town Today – 3T (@ThikaTowntoday) February 17, 2020

The snarl-up stretched all the way to the garden city with traffic watch, urging motorists to avoid the highway and use service lanes.

The accident involved a public service bus and a truck. The cause of the carnage had not been established by the time we went to press.

Urgent help needed apo Muthaiga.

Multiple road accident involving a bus and some vehicles on the Thika Road. — Son of Tetu™🇰🇪 (@SonofTetu_) February 17, 2020

Police took time to respond to the accident, forcing the public to help the injured.

No casualties had been confirmed by the time this story was filed. Police and other emergency teams had also arrived on the site.

08:42 Multiple vehicle accident reported at Muthaiga along Thika Road, rescue efforts ongoing. pic.twitter.com/CzqnWIEmA2 via @ItsDavidMaina — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) February 17, 2020

Thika Superhighway has developed a reputation as one of the most dangerous roads in the country. Netizens have asked the Kenya National Highways Authority to erect speed bumps along the road especially between Githurai and Muthaiga.