Planners Of Tuesday Violent Protests Are Organizing To Repeat On Thursday- CS Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a warning to criminal gangs masquerading as peaceful protestors to loot properties.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 2, Kindiki said criminals continued to cause violence despite the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 which had forced Kenyans to go to the streets.

“Notwithstanding the termination of the Bill, hordes of marauding criminal gangs continue to pose grave danger to the public, riding on announced plans for peaceful protests to disturb public order, commit arson, obstruct public transport and terrorise the people of Kenya with violence,” said Kindiki.

The Interior CS noted that organizers of the Tuesday protests have planned another chaotic demos on Thursday and Sunday this week.

Kindiki warned the planners saying the government is determined to stop criminals aiming to terrorise the public and harm Kenya, notwithstanding attempts to politicise crime.

“The organizers of today’s orgy of violence in parts of Nairobi, Mombasa, and several other parts of the Country are reportedly planning to repeat their anarchic chaos and cruel plunder again on Thursday and Sunday this week, and perhaps much more frequently in the future. This reign of terror against the people of Kenya and the impunity of dangerous criminal gangs must end at whatever cost,” Kindiki stated.

He urged police officers to continue to act professionally and with restraint in the management of extremely provocative situations that arise in the course of the violent riots.

CS Kindiki pointed out that claims of some instances of unlawful conduct by law enforcement officers will be investigated and appropriate action taken.

The Interior CS further revealed that the government had commenced investigations into the alleged destruction of property by goons and that action would be taken against those found culpable.

“Upon completion of the ongoing evidential analysis, the Government assures the public that the planners, executors and financiers of large-scale arson, violent robberies and other felonous crimes will be brought to justice,” Kindiki stated.

Also Read: 39 People Have Died, 361 Injured Due To The Anti-Finance Bill Protests- KNCHR

In this article:
