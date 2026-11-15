Planning to Join KDF? New Age Limits, Academic Rules, and Application Deadlines Explained

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has revised age limits and academic requirements for several recruitment categories ahead of its December 2026 nationwide exercise, introducing changes that could affect thousands of Kenyans seeking to join the military.

Among the major changes, the maximum age for Regular General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets has been reduced from 26 to 23 years, while the upper age limit for Tradesmen and Women has dropped from 30 to 26 years.

The military has also lowered the minimum KCSE requirement for diploma holders seeking Tradesmen and Women positions from C (Plain) to C- (Minus), provided they possess a relevant diploma or higher qualification from a recognised institution and meet applicable professional registration requirements.

According to the recruitment notice issued by the Ministry of Defence on November 12, the exercise will target Regular and Graduate GSO Cadets, Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, and Tradesmen and Women.

Graduate GSO Cadets and General Duty Recruits will retain the age bracket of 18 to 26 years. Specialist Officers must be aged 30 or below, while Medical Consultants, Catechists and Maalims must not be older than 35. Chaplains and Imams must be aged 39 or below.

For academic qualifications, Regular GSO Cadets must have a minimum KCSE mean grade of B (Plain), including at least C+ in English, Mathematics and one Science subject. Graduate Cadets and Specialist Officers must meet the same KCSE threshold, with the former also required to hold a relevant bachelor’s degree and the latter a relevant degree and professional registration where applicable.

General Duty Recruits must have a minimum KCSE mean grade of D (Plain), while certificate-level Tradesmen and Women applicants require at least D+ alongside relevant qualifications. Specialist Officers and Tradesmen and Women must also have at least two years of relevant practising experience.

All applicants must be Kenyan citizens with valid national identity cards and no criminal records. They must also meet the military’s physical and medical fitness standards.

Male applicants must be at least 1.60 metres tall and weigh a minimum of 54.55 kilogrammes. Female applicants must be at least 1.52 metres tall and weigh at least 50 kilogrammes. The recruitment notice also sets a BMI range of 18.5 to 30, while female candidates must not be pregnant during recruitment or training.

Applications for GSO Cadets, Specialist Officers and Tradesmen and Women must be submitted through the Ministry of Defence recruitment portal, http://recruit.mod.go.ke, by December 12, 2026.

The General Duty Recruit exercise will run nationwide from December 14 to 28, with candidates required to attend designated centres assigned to their areas.

KDF has warned that recruitment is free and cautioned applicants against paying individuals promising to influence the selection process. The military has also stated that biometric verification will be the only method of identification during recruitment and that no calling letters will be issued.