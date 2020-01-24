POLICE ABUSE OF POWER IS ON THE RISE

Following the recent death of 17-year old Stephen Machurusi last week and 10-year old, Destiny Mumo recuperating in Kenyatta National Hospital due to a gunshot wound on the head, the Independent Oversight Authority has noted that police abuse of civilians is worsening which includes the killings and enforced disappearances.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority said that in 2019, 3,200 people reported cases of being abused by police officers. This is six times the number of people who reported similar cases in 2013.

Just a week ago, Stephen Machurusi was shot during the Kasarani protest. His medical examination revealed that, the seventeen year old was shot at close range. The family members are placing the blame on the police.

On Thursday after he was put to rest, Machurusi’s sister said,”We want justice for our brother.”She added that that was the reason for her return to Nairobi so as to follow up on the story. ”With the people i have, we will get justice am sure of that. WE won’t rest until we get justice for our brother.”

”IPOA has not with a lot of concern that the misuse of firearm and use of excessive force continue to be the biggest challenge facing the national police service,” Anne Makori, IPOA chairperson said.

This was reported a few days after Hemedi Majini, a teenager was shot by a police officer in Nairobi.

In June 2019, 67 cases of police abuse were taken to court by prosecutors but sadly, only six of them led to police officers being convicted.

Human rights watch global report noted that police officers use force to disperse protesters. They added that the officers are not held accountable for their actions by the Kenyan authorities.

”Police are supposed to provide preliminary report and share that report with the inspector general of police , the internal affairs of police and IPOA and then IPOA pick it up from there,”Otsieno Namwaya, the rights group researcher said.

He said to VOA that evidence of wrongdoing by police officers is often concealed by the police themselves.

”But police never do this , they don’t provide information and they try to destroy evidence as much as possible they go out of their way to intimidate witnesses.

”The challenge is actually witnesses coming forward for purposes of recording statements,”Doreen Muthaura of IPOA said agreeing that intimidation of witnesses has made it extremely difficult to convict the police officers that abuse their power.

She added,” You know the threshold of some of the cases we are investigating is beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore if we don’t have witnesses, we don’t have a watertight case and the prosecution including disciplinary action cannot be taken against those officers