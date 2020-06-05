Police Allegedly Kill Another Man As Floyd Protests Continues in US

(KDRTV)-Protesters have clashed with police in Mexico city on Thursday evening after a 30-year-old man was found beaten to death fours after he was arrested by police.

Reports indicate that the man was arrested for not wearing face mask in public

A footage showed protesters in Guadalajara breaking through government palace door while others set ablaze police cars

However, the police used tears and batons in a bid to disperse the protesters

According to the footage released on Wednesday, May 4, Giovanni Lopez is seen being forced by police officers into police vehicle as a bystander begged them for his release

The sad news of Giovanni`s death has emerged at a time when the US is faced with series of protests across the country after the brutal murder of a black American, George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The protests expanded to Africa after Kenyans protested outside the US embassy in Nairobi calling upon the US police to stop racism

Videos have also emerged of police officers continuing with brutality even as they disperse various protesters