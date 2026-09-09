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Police Arrest 12 Suspects After Attempt to Block Rachel Ruto’s Convoy in Siaya

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Police in Siaya have arrested 12 suspects following an incident in which a group of rowdy youth allegedly attempted to obstruct First Lady Rachel Ruto’s convoy in Siaya town.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, shortly after the conclusion of a women’s economic empowerment function held at the Siaya KMTC grounds.

“Law enforcement officers in Siaya have arrested 12 suspects following a chaotic incident in which a group of rowdy youth attempted to obstruct a convoy of dignitaries in Siaya town,” DCI stated.

The investigative agency noted that Mama Rachel’s’s convoy was heading to a designated landing and take-off site when a group of youth allegedly attempted to force their way through a secured gate.

The youth reportedly obstructed the convoy and hurled stones at police officers manning the entrance.

Police responded to the incident and managed to restore order before arresting 12 suspects believed to have been involved.

The suspects are currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing, pending arraignment, as detectives continue investigations with a view to bringing to book any other persons found to have been involved in the incident,” DCI added.

Meanwhile, detectives are continuing with investigations and are seeking to identify any other individuals who may have participated in the incident.

Further, DCI warned members of the public that violence, obstruction of lawful operations and attacks on police officers will not be tolerated.

“The DCI reiterates that while citizens have the right to assemble and express themselves peacefully, violence, obstruction of lawful operations and attacks on police officers will not be tolerated. Those who resort to disorder and violence will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” DCI added.

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