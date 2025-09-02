Police Arrest 2 Foreigners, Kenyan Over Cultivating Bhang in Diani

Police officers in Kwale County have arrested 3 suspects linked to an illegal bhang cultivation in Mwabungo village in Diani.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the three suspects were nabbed during a multi-agency operation targeting illegal drug cultivation.

The police officers raided a residence and uncovered a cannabis plantation that had been converted into a fully operational grow house.

“Three individuals, including two foreign nationals, have been arrested in Mwabungo Village, Diani, following a multi-agency operation targeting illegal drug cultivation.

“Acting on credible intelligence, officers led by the Diani OCS raided a residence in the Romika area, where they discovered a cannabis plantation,” DCI stated.

The three arrested key persons of interest in bhang cultivation included two German nationals and one Kenyan.

“The suspects, Wegener Geb Sikora (66) and Heck Klaus Edmund (69), both German nationals holding tourist visas, and Anastasia Wangare (27), a Kenyan citizen, were found at the scene and taken into custody,” DCI stated.

The three suspects have since been handed over to Coast Region Anti-Narcotics detectives for further investigation.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigators have processed and documented the site, which had been converted into a fully operational grow house.

This comes weeks after DCI detectives arrested an Italian national in connection with running a drug lab in Mwabungo village in Ukunda.

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Kenya police carried out a raid at a one-acre gated property in a secluded area, discovering the property.

The officers recovered lab equipment suspected to be used in the manufacture of drugs, as well as packaging materials marked with names of known narcotics.

During the raid, officers apprehended 37-year-old Gianardi Giulio, an Italian national, and his accomplice, Moses Nanoka Egadwa.

