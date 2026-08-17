Police Arrest 37 Suspects Over Violence During Linda Mwananchi Rally

Police Officers have arrested 37 suspected gang members in connection with the violence witnessed during the Linda Mwananchi Rally in Homa Bay County on Sunday, August 16.

In a statement on Monday, August 17, the NPS said several criminal incidents were reported during the rally held on Sunday, August 16, including an attack on journalists, damage to five police vehicles, and several civilian vehicles.

NPS also reported that a police vehicle lost control during the incidents, resulting in the death of its driver and injuries to five other officers.

“Regrettably, several criminal incidents were recorded, including an attack on journalists performing their lawful duties, damage to five police vehicles deployed for public order maintenance, and damage to several civilian motor vehicles.

“In addition, one police vehicle lost control, resulting in the death of its driver and injuries to five other officers,” NPS stated.

The service said a total of 37 suspected gang members have so far been arrested and were found in possession of various crude weapons.

The recovered items included machetes, ropes, metal rods, knives, rungus, batons and torches.

“A total of 37 suspected gang members have been arrested and were found in possession of various crude weapons, including machetes, ropes, metal rods, knives, rungus, batons and torches. The suspects will be processed accordingly and must face the full force of the law,” NPS said.

NPS also said officers are pursuing Oliver Jaoko, alias “Olivetti,” who remains at large. The NPS has urged him to surrender to the nearest police station to assist with ongoing investigations.

“Operations to apprehend him and all other individuals involved in the violence are continuing,” the Service stated.

The NPS said it was also pursuing other individuals who may have participated in the violence, including alleged organisers, facilitators and sponsors of criminal activities.

The Service warned criminal gangs and individuals who recruit, finance, mobilise or arm people to cause violence that they would be pursued and brought to justice.

“The NPS will deploy all lawful means at its disposal to identify and apprehend those responsible and ensure that they face the full consequences of their actions,” the statement read.