Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police Arrest 90 Suspected Gang Members in Coast Security Crackdown

Vincent Olando

Published

The National Police Service (NPS) has arrested and arraigned 90 suspected members of organised criminal gangs as part of an intensified security operation targeting criminal networks in Kenya’s Coast region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NPS said the arrests were carried out over the past two weeks through an intelligence-led operation aimed at dismantling gangs blamed for terrorising residents through violent crime and extortion.

“The ongoing operation targeting organised criminal gangs and goons in the Coast Region has delivered significant results, with 90 suspected gang members linked to various criminal networks having been arrested and arraigned in court to face relevant charges over the past two weeks,” the NPS said.

Police said the crackdown has relied on surveillance, coordinated deployments and intelligence gathering in areas identified as crime hotspots, with the suspects since presented before various courts to face charges linked to organised criminal activity.

The Coast region, particularly Mombasa and parts of Kilifi and Kwale counties, has in recent years grappled with the emergence of organised youth gangs blamed for a wave of robberies, muggings, extortion and assaults on pedestrians, motorists and traders, often carried out with machetes and other crude weapons.

The operation follows a directive by President William Ruto to security agencies to move swiftly against goonism and organised crime, issued after weeks of heightened political tension linked to the Ol Kalou by-election in Nyandarua County. Speaking at State House on July 21, Ruto said law enforcement must act decisively while remaining within the law.

“And then we have goons… we really need to have a candid conversation,” Ruto said.

The NPS said the operation remains ongoing, with officers maintaining a visible presence in affected areas to deter criminal activity and restore public confidence.

The service urged residents to continue supporting law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities and sharing information that could aid investigations.

“NPS reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that every neighbourhood remains secure and calls upon the public to continue working closely with the police by reporting suspicious activities,” the statement said.

Authorities indicated that further arrests are expected as investigations into the criminal networks continue.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Police Repel Bandit Attack, Recover 45 Stolen Cattle in Turkana

A multi-agency security team has recovered 45 head of cattle stolen from Pokot North Sub-County, following an operation in Turkana County that ended in...

July 19, 2026

News

Ruto’s Security Breached in Kilifi — IG Kanja Orders Immediate Overhaul

A tense moment unfolded in Ganze, Kilifi County on Sunday when a young man breached security and rushed toward President William Ruto’s podium mid-speech...

May 24, 2026

News

Suspected Child Traficker Arraigned as DCI Detectives Rescue 22 Girls

A 27-year-old man accused of running an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation network has been arraigned before the Shanzu Law Courts. In a...

May 21, 2026

News

Third Police Contingent Returns Home as Haiti Mission Concludes

A third contingent of 208 officers from the National Police Service returned to the country after completing a year-long deployment in Haiti under the...

March 25, 2026