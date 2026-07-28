Police Arrest 90 Suspected Gang Members in Coast Security Crackdown

The National Police Service (NPS) has arrested and arraigned 90 suspected members of organised criminal gangs as part of an intensified security operation targeting criminal networks in Kenya’s Coast region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NPS said the arrests were carried out over the past two weeks through an intelligence-led operation aimed at dismantling gangs blamed for terrorising residents through violent crime and extortion.

“The ongoing operation targeting organised criminal gangs and goons in the Coast Region has delivered significant results, with 90 suspected gang members linked to various criminal networks having been arrested and arraigned in court to face relevant charges over the past two weeks,” the NPS said.

Police said the crackdown has relied on surveillance, coordinated deployments and intelligence gathering in areas identified as crime hotspots, with the suspects since presented before various courts to face charges linked to organised criminal activity.

The Coast region, particularly Mombasa and parts of Kilifi and Kwale counties, has in recent years grappled with the emergence of organised youth gangs blamed for a wave of robberies, muggings, extortion and assaults on pedestrians, motorists and traders, often carried out with machetes and other crude weapons.

The operation follows a directive by President William Ruto to security agencies to move swiftly against goonism and organised crime, issued after weeks of heightened political tension linked to the Ol Kalou by-election in Nyandarua County. Speaking at State House on July 21, Ruto said law enforcement must act decisively while remaining within the law.

“And then we have goons… we really need to have a candid conversation,” Ruto said.

The NPS said the operation remains ongoing, with officers maintaining a visible presence in affected areas to deter criminal activity and restore public confidence.

The service urged residents to continue supporting law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities and sharing information that could aid investigations.

“NPS reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that every neighbourhood remains secure and calls upon the public to continue working closely with the police by reporting suspicious activities,” the statement said.

Authorities indicated that further arrests are expected as investigations into the criminal networks continue.