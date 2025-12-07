Police Arrest Key Suspect Behind Robbery in Murang’a County

Police officers in Murang’a South Sub-County have arrested a key suspect linked to a robbery incident reported in the Kenol Market area.

In a statement on Sunday, December 7, the National Police Service (NPS) said the robbery occurred after a resident was attacked and robbed of his mobile phone and cash by three armed men.

“Police officers in Murang’a South Sub-County have arrested a key suspect linked to a robbery incident reported in the Kenol Market area, where a resident was attacked and robbed of his mobile phone and cash by a group of three armed men,” NPS stated.

Following public cooperation and prompt police action, one suspect was traced to the Gitura area in Kimorori Location.

The police officers searched the suspect’s house and recovered multiple mobile phones and accessories believed to have been stolen.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to Kenol Police Station for processing, as investigations continue to pursue the remaining accomplices.

This comes days after the police arrested nine individuals linked to a criminal gang in Kakamega County.

The suspects were nabbed following an intelligence-led operation in the Bushangala area of Kakamega South Sub-County.

“The individuals are suspected of involvement in organised crime, including criminal damage to property and assaults on police officers. They were found in possession of offensive weapons, including machetes, bows and arrows, and a club,” NPS stated.

The suspects were placed in custody pending processing for arraignment in court, while the recovered exhibits have been secured as evidence at the police facility.