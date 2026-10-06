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Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of 18-Year-Old Molo Form Four Student

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

DCI detectives have arrested a 23-year-old murder suspect who had been on the run following the killing of an 18-year-old Form Four student in Molo, Nakuru County.

The suspect, identified as Walter Kipkoech, was arrested in Lagwenda village, Kuresoi North, following a sustained manhunt by detectives from Molo and officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) at the Regional Criminal Investigations Headquarters in the Rift Valley.

“The suspect, Walter Kipkoech, 23, was traced to a hideout in Lagwenda village, Kuresoi North, where detectives from Molo, alongside their counterparts from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) at the Regional Criminal Investigations Headquarters, Rift Valley, smoked him out of his hideout,” DCI said.

Kipkoech is accused of killing Joy Wangui, a Form Four student at Molo Secondary School, whose body was discovered inside a house in the Kiambaa area of Moto Location.

According to preliminary investigations, Wangui’s brother had briefly left the home to visit a nearby shop. Upon returning, he reportedly found his sister lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

Detectives responding to the scene recovered an axe, a panga, and two knives near the body, all reportedly bearing bloodstains.

The investigation later led officers to the discovery of the deceased’s head in a corridor. Detectives also reported finding a message allegedly written on a wall using blood, which read, “I love you, Joy, but never cheat. I am sorry.”

Investigators established that Kipkoech was the deceased’s boyfriend and are pursuing a possible relationship dispute as a line of inquiry into the motive behind the killing.

When detectives arrested Kipkoech at his hideout, he was allegedly wearing a blood-stained boxer, a white T-shirt with the deceased’s name printed at the hem and black jeans with visible dry blood stains.

The suspect was taken to Molo Police Station, where he is being processed pending arraignment as detectives continue piecing together the circumstances surrounding Wangui’s death.

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