News

Police Arrest Teenager Behind Brutal Murder Of 3-Year-Old Girl in Nakuru

By

Published

DCI headquarters

DCI headquarters

Police officers have arrested 17-year-old Lizz Njeri Mwangi following the murder of a 3-year-old in Nakuru County.

In a report, the DCI said Lizz is the prime suspect in the horrific murder of Margaret Wanjiru Kirathe that unfolded in Menengai, Nakuru County.

DCI noted that police officers received a report of a young girl found unconscious 50 meters from PCEA Shalom Mchanganyiko Church.

The child was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“This is after officers received a disturbing report about a young child found unconscious approximately 50 meters from PCEA Shalom Mchanganyiko Church.

“Unfortunately, despite swift action, the child was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kenlands Hospital,” DCI stated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect reportedly lured little Margaret away from the church, leading her to a secluded place, where she strangled her using a piece of cloth.

The motive behind the killing of the three-year-old girl is, however, yet to be established.

Acting on intelligence, officers launched an operation that led to Lizz Njeri Mwangi’s arrest at her residence in Judea Village, Menengai Sub-Location, within Kiamaina Ward.

Upon arrest, officers recovered the clothes the suspect wore during the commission of the offence as captured on CCTV, as well as the piece of cloth used to commit the heinous act.

Lizz is currently in custody, where she is undergoing processing pending arraignment.

