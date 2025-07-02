Police Arrests Kamulu Drug Trafficker with 5,660 Rolls of Bhang

Kenyan law enforcement agencies are intensifying their nationwide campaign against narcotics, delivering significant blows to drug trafficking networks across the country. Recent operations have resulted in substantial seizures of illicit substances and the apprehension of key suspects, signaling a heightened commitment to dismantling organized crime.

In a major breakthrough on July 1, 2025, officers from the National Police Service (NPS) conducted a targeted operation in Kamulu, Ruai Sub-County, Nairobi, recovering a staggering 5,660 rolls of cannabis sativa, commonly known as bhang. One individual was arrested in connection with the catch and is currently awaiting arraignment, as investigations continue into the supply chain of these neatly packed, pen-sized rolls.

On the same day, police in Narok East Sub-County intercepted a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado following a dramatic high-speed chase along the Narok–Mai Mahiu Highway. The vehicle, suspected of transporting narcotics from Kisii to Nairobi, was found abandoned with 600 brooms of bhang. While the two occupants fled, the seizure underlines the police’s vigilance in disrupting inter-county drug routes.

The recent successes build upon ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking. Earlier this year, in February 2025, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported the arrest of a notorious bhang trafficker, Zachariah Kilonzo Muli, found with 200 bales (approximately 1000 kilograms) of bhang. Muli allegedly used his facility to store drugs for cartels operating between Machakos and Mombasa. The DCI also apprehended four individuals in Kamulu believed to be bhang distributors within Nairobi County, highlighting the persistent challenge of local distribution networks.

The crackdown extends to international drug syndicates as well. In June 2025, Wendy Mbeke was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with eight pellets of cocaine valued at Sh2.5 million, intended for delivery in Sharjah, UAE. The incident that highlights Kenya’s role as a transit point for international drug trafficking.The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has consistently emphasized the exploitation of maritime routes by drug traffickers due to the vastness of open seas and complex jurisdictions, a challenge Kenya actively addresses through enhanced maritime security.

This fight against drugs in Kenya is a multi-faceted endeavor that is targeting both local distribution and international smuggling. The NPS and DCI continue to urge public cooperation, recognizing that community vigilance is crucial in identifying and disrupting these illicit activities.

The long arm of justice also reaches beyond Kenyan borders, as evidenced by the extradition of high-profile drug traffickers like Baktash Akasha Abdalla to the United States, showcasing international collaboration in combating organized crime.