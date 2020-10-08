Connect with us

Police Block Ruto from Nyamira Tour

EjffThdXcAMLewo
Ruto Addresses a crowd at Githurai Market

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has been forced to cancel his tour of Nyamira county after police officers disrupted the venue of his meeting.

In a message on social media, the DP said he had opted to postpone the meeting to Thursday next week after consultations with three MPs on the ground.

“After consultations with MPs Kemosi, Mose, Nyamoko, the bodaboda Sacco and church leaders who had invited us, we have postponed the two functions in Nyamira County to Thursday next week,” Ruto said in a statement.

He said it was unnecessary for police to disrupt a meeting of people gathered to discuss economic empowerment.

Ruto was scheduled to arrive in Nyamira to lead a fundraiser for boda boda saccos and the SDA church. However, police officers arrived at Kebirigo Primary School at around 11 AM and told people that the meeting would not be taking place.

“Following that order, you have a few minutes to vacate this place as soon as you can,” a senior police officer was heard saying.

The DP’s advance team had already arrived, waiting for him to finish a Cabinet meeting in Nairobi.

It is not clear which law the organizers of the meeting had violated but this was the first meeting since the National Security Advisory Committee announced that anyone intending to host a meeting must seek three-day prior permission from the relevant police station.

“The convener or any person intending to hold a public meeting or a public prosecution that shall notify the OCS of such intent at least three days but not more than fourteen days before the proposed date of the public meeting or procession,” head of public service Joseph Kinyua said on Wednesday.

 

