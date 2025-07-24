Police Constable Jackson Kipkoech Sentenced to 30 Years for Murdering His Superior

A Nakuru High Court has handed down a 30-year prison sentence to Police Constable Jackson Kipkoech Konga for the murder of his superior, Sergeant Christopher Kimeli. The verdict, delivered by Justice Julius Nangea, indicates a significant moment for police accountability in Kenya, with the victim’s family and local community expressing satisfaction that justice has been served.

The fatal incident occurred on August 8, 2023, at the K9 Unit in Nakuru East Sub-County, resulting from a heated altercation between the two officers. Konga admitted that the confrontation began after Kimeli questioned his handling of two suspects brought to the K9 Unit during his night sentry duties. Konga claimed Kimeli insulted him, calling him “stupid” and saying he “did not know his work,” and allegedly grabbed his firearm, leading to a struggle. Konga testified that the gun accidentally discharged during this scuffle, with the nozzle pointing at Kimeli’s chest.

However, witness testimonies from fellow officers contradicted Konga’s account. They stated that an angered Konga cocked his firearm and walked out of the report office, with Kimeli following him. It was at this point that Konga turned and intentionally fired the fatal shot. Justice Nangea emphasized that while provocation occurred, Konga’s reaction was “disproportionate and deliberate”. The court found “uncontroverted evidence” that Kimeli followed Konga meters away, where he died from the gunshot.

After the shooting, Konga surrendered his weapon without resistance, telling colleagues he had “finished” Kimeli and was now a “civilian”. This surrender and his remarks were confirmed by several officers who testified. The judge noted that the use of a firearm in such circumstances left no doubt about Konga’s understanding of the consequences of his actions, concluding that the prosecution had proven the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

The sentencing considered the profound loss of life, the nature of the weapon used, and the fact that the crime transpired within a disciplined security force. Konga has 14 days to appeal the sentence.