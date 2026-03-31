Police Heighten Security, Traffic Enforcement Ahead of Easter Holidays

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced enhanced security measures and intensified traffic enforcement across the country ahead of the Easter holidays.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, NPS assured members of the public, residents, and visitors of their safety during the season.

The service noted that it has rolled out a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order, including stepped-up operations in collaboration with other government agencies to enforce road safety compliance nationwide.

“Recognising that this period will be characterised by increased travel across the nation, social gatherings and tourism — all of which present unique security and safety challenges, the National Police Service has put in place a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order.

“First, the NPS, working collaboratively with other relevant government agencies, has intensified operations to enforce road safety compliance nationwide,” read the statement.

NPS called on road users, including pedestrians, boda boda operators, and public service vehicle (PSV) drivers, to strictly adhere to traffic rules to reduce accidents.

“This includes observing speed limits, using designated crossing areas, wearing protective gear such as helmets and reflective clothing, and avoiding risky behaviours such as driving under the influence of alcohol or any other substances, distracted road use, and overloading, among others,” NPS stated.

Motorists were also advised to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy by carrying out routine maintenance to minimise accidents caused by mechanical failure.

Further, the NPS said it has deployed additional personnel to enhance security, especially in public areas during the Easter period.

“The Service has deployed additional personnel and resources, geared towards achieving an increased police presence, intensified patrols and heightened surveillance in public areas, including shopping malls, places of worship, recreational and entertainment spaces, markets, termini and critical infrastructure, to ensure the protection of life and property,” NPS added.