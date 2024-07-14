Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police IG Douglas Kanja Transfers All Kware Police Officers After Mukuru Killings

By

Published

Douglas Kanja

Douglas Kanja

The acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has transferred all police officers stationed at Kware police station in Nairobi.

Speaking on Sunday, July 14, Kanja said the transfer was necessary to give investigators ample time to prepare a fair and unbiased report.

“To ensure fair and unbiased investigations, I have moved the officers from Kware Police Station. In this difficult time, we stand with the community and we remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice,” said the IG.

Kanja pointed out that all those responsible for the killings would be held accountable following investigations.

He further urged members of the public to avoid any speculation and give room for investigation.

“In this difficult time, we stand with the community and remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice. Let us remember that these are lives lost and they have families,” Kanja added.

The announcement comes after Kenyans raised concern over the Mukuru Kwa Njenga Killings with over 14 bodies recovered from a dumpsite. The bodies were found wrapped in polythene bags and sacks tied with ropes.

On Saturday, President William Ruto directed the security agencies to carry out investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.

“In Nairobi, about 9 bodies have been found and all of them are female. The government is still investigating the matter. I have directed the police and all those involved including the DCI and homicide to investigate what happened,” said President Ruto.

The DCI in a statement said that they would carry out a thorough investigation and cover a wide range of areas, including but not limited to possible cult activity and serial killings.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Breaks Silence After President Ruto Dismissed The Cabinet

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020