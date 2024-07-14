Police IG Douglas Kanja Transfers All Kware Police Officers After Mukuru Killings

The acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has transferred all police officers stationed at Kware police station in Nairobi.

Speaking on Sunday, July 14, Kanja said the transfer was necessary to give investigators ample time to prepare a fair and unbiased report.

“To ensure fair and unbiased investigations, I have moved the officers from Kware Police Station. In this difficult time, we stand with the community and we remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice,” said the IG.

Kanja pointed out that all those responsible for the killings would be held accountable following investigations.

He further urged members of the public to avoid any speculation and give room for investigation.

“In this difficult time, we stand with the community and remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice. Let us remember that these are lives lost and they have families,” Kanja added.

The announcement comes after Kenyans raised concern over the Mukuru Kwa Njenga Killings with over 14 bodies recovered from a dumpsite. The bodies were found wrapped in polythene bags and sacks tied with ropes.

On Saturday, President William Ruto directed the security agencies to carry out investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.

“In Nairobi, about 9 bodies have been found and all of them are female. The government is still investigating the matter. I have directed the police and all those involved including the DCI and homicide to investigate what happened,” said President Ruto.

The DCI in a statement said that they would carry out a thorough investigation and cover a wide range of areas, including but not limited to possible cult activity and serial killings.

