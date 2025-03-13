Police Issue A Statemnet After Ruto’s Motorcade Hit A Foreigner Along Ngong Road

The National Police Service (NPS) launched investigations into the death of a foreign national who was knocked down by President William Ruto’s motorcade along Ngong Road on Thursday.

In a statement, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga noted that the investigations are already underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Following a road traffic accident that occurred today at Adams Arcade along Ngong Road involving a government vehicle, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian who is a foreign national, the National Police Service (NPS) is now handling the matter, and investigations have commenced,” NPS stated.

He Consequently, called on Kenyans who witnessed the incident to aid in the investigations by providing information on the same.

“We encourage anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to report to the nearest police station or through our toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, and #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203.”

Further, he urged motorists, pedestrians, and all other road users to exercise extreme caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent accidents.

Preliminary reports indicated that the foreigner was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle in President Ruto’s convoy.

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed residents gathering to try to identify the victim, who was later covered with a cloth.

The body of the deceased has since been moved to the City Mortuary, where an autopsy is expected to be conducted.

The President has been on a tour in Nairobi County launching projects. The tour has however been marred by major incidents of chaos.

This one comes two days after thugs went on a rampant looting and theft spree targeting shop owners, passengers and pedestrians along Thika Road following President Ruto’s tour of Mathare and its environs.

